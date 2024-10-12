Open in App
    Savannah Guthrie hints at Today show exit after Hoda Kotb's shocking departure news

    By Jenni McKnight,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Esxz4_0w4BNEKm00
    TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

    Savannah Guthrie has hinted that she may be next to leave Today after Hoda Kotb announced her departure from the morning show last month.

    The 52-year-old admitted that she and Hoda, 60, are "in the same phase of life" when she spoke at the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday.

    "We're dear friends and we have a lot of similarities," she told Us Weekly . "We're basically in the same phase of life.

    "We have these little kids that we both feel so lucky that we got to have later in life. It makes a lot of sense to me what she has decided," Savannah added, seemingly alluding to her own possible exit.

    Savannah joined NBC in 2007 as a legal correspondent and appeared on Today and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

    She later became a White House correspondent for NBC and hosted the Daily Rundown from 2010 to 2011.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7bUZ_0w4BNEKm00 © NBC
    Could Savannah be the next to leave Today?

    In 2012, she joined Today as a co-host of the show's third hour and began co-hosting with Hoda in 2018.

    While Savannah admitted she is "sad" to see Hoda leave the show, she is also excited for her "amazing new future".

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4wH6_0w4BNEKm00 © NBC
    Savannah said she and Hoda are in the 'phase' of life

    "I was so sad for myself and for the show because – to me – she's irreplaceable. I was happy for her as her friend," Savannah noted.

    "I just think she's being so creative and so bold and stepping out into this amazing new future that she doesn't exactly know what it will look like.

    "She believes in herself, and she knows and she hears that call. I find that to be incredible."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmKdv_0w4BNEKm00 © NBC
    Hoda's co-anchors are sad to see her go

    Hoda made her announcement on September 26, both on the show and on social media.

    Her emotional statement posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show read: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kR7Sw_0w4BNEKm00 © NBC
    Hoda announced her exit on September 26

    "Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine.

    "The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdZEk_0w4BNEKm00 © NDZ/Star Max
    Hoda and Savannah have worked together on Today since 2018

    "You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

    Among the factors impacting her decision to leave, which included her recently turning 60, were her two young daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKOTI_0w4BNEKm00 © Instagram
    Hoda wants to spend more time with her daughters

    The doting mom admitted during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she wants to be able to spend more time with them.

    "You just have a feeling when you watch them grow. They need a little more of me and I need more of them," she said. "So I think it's all going to work out beautifully."

    Today presenters at a glance

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqTKq_0w4BNEKm00

    Dylan Dreyer

    NBC meteorologist known for hosting the Third Hour, a radio show with husband Brian, and specials for the Weather Channel.

    Al Roker

    Legendary show weather forecaster famed for outside broadcasts, including viral Hurricane Wilma report in 2005.

    Savannah Guthrie

    Longtime NBC anchor known for her legal and political coverage before becoming host of Today.

    Hoda Kotb

    Known for her work with children’s books, the entertainment-themed Fourth Hour, and ‘Hoda’s Morning Boost’.

    Craig Melvin

    Best known for his political and breaking news coverage for NBC, plus work with colorectal cancer charities.

    Carson Daly

    Longtime TV staple famed for his talk show, Pop Start with Today, MTV’s Total Request Live and The Voice.

    Expand All
    Comments / 1
    lulu 66
    2d ago
    yay! bye 👋
