Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Dream Kardashian steals the show in celebratory video at mom Angela White's stunning $4M LA mansion

    By Hanna Fillingham,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKmwp_0vxxjoqp00
    Dream Kardashian with her mom Angela White

    Dream Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family video with her older brother King, 11, and mom Angela White, previously known as Blac Chyna, as they celebrated a special milestone in their lives.

    The seven-year-old stole the show as she helped Angela mark an important moment in her sobriety journey, which can be viewed in the footage below.

    Angela has been sober for two years and received a show-stopping cake decorated with photos of her and her children, which she cut with her children watching, while they sang 'happy sobriety' to her in the theme tune of happy birthday.

    The footage also gave a glimpse inside their stunning $4M family home in Woodlands Hill.

    The white-themed open plan downstairs area featured lots of natural light. The family were situated in the kitchen, complete with marble top counters, and behind them the living area was visible. Floor-to-ceiling windows gave a view of the huge backyard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJyzK_0vxxjoqp00
    Dream with her mom

    Dream splits her time between her mom's house and dad Rob Kardashian's home, which is a short drive away in Calabasas.

    Rob has been living in his old family home for several years, which was where the original series of K eeping Up with the Kardashians was filmed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGska_0vxxjoqp00 © Instagram
    Dream recently made a public Instagram page

    While the dad-of-one is notoriously private, he has occasionally shared photos of Dream inside the lavish property.

    While Rob and Angela have not alway seen eye to eye since their separation in 2016, in recent time they have put that behind them for the sake of their daughter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CcIN_0vxxjoqp00 © Getty Images
    Rob Kardashian and Angela White co-parent daughter Dream

    They are both in charge of the little girl's public Instagram account, which was opened in September ahead of her New York Fashion Week runway debut.

    The account states at the top of the page that it is run by her parents, but only follows her parents and brother, King Cairo, who also has his own page, run by his parents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47okpS_0vxxjoqp00
    Dream with her famous cousins and aunts

    Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

    She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key.""I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6V9p_0vxxjoqp00 © Instagram
    Dream at her home with dad Rob Kardashian

    "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me.

    "Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Teri
    6h ago
    Good she's on the right path, A high, out of control mom benefits no one.
    Audrey Davis
    7h ago
    so beautiful
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Definitely Pregnant’ Again as She Hits the Town Following Son Mason’s Racial Slur Controversy: ‘She Is All Grungy’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    North Kardashian debuts new look in surprising back-to-school photos with all three siblings
    HELLO21 days ago
    Khloé Kardashian's Gynecologist Accidentally Tipped Off Paparazzi When She Was in Labor: 'So Traumatic'
    People14 days ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine1 day ago
    Mel Gibson beams alongside rarely-seen daughter Lucia, 14, and lookalike son, Lars, 7, in ultra-rare family photos
    HELLO14 days ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1001 day ago
    Melissa McCarthy gets fans talking with unbelievable transformation
    HELLO12 hours ago
    Ozzy Osbourne's Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Turns Heads At NFL Game Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori shut down divorce rumors with cuddly Tokyo shopping trip
    Page Six1 day ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    Richard Gere, 75, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra, 41, as she wears bridal gown for red carpet
    HELLO1 day ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Paul Soliz Moves His Kids Into Her Home
    TVShowsAce3 days ago
    Khloe Kardashian In Tight Minidress Shamed For ‘Getting Fat Again’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Khloé Kardashian Devastated as Tristan Thompson Moves on With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike
    Inquisitr.com16 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Kylie Jenner branded world's 'most beautiful girl' as she models new minidress from clothing line
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Jordyn Woods’ fans congratulate her after seeing rock on ring finger (photos)
    rolling out3 days ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Blac Chyna Reassures Daughter Dream, 7, About Her Appearance in Heartwarming Video
    E! News5 days ago
    Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly getting a divorce after almost 2 years of marriage
    Face2Face Africa1 day ago
    Kylie Jenner's Halloween transformation at $36m for Stormi and Aire is next level
    HELLO3 days ago
    Dylan Dreyer worries fans in new video from Florida as she reports for Today on Hurricane Milton
    HELLO2 hours ago
    'Who are you f---ing?': Man tells ex-girlfriend 'your life will end tonight,' beats her in terrifying attack after accusing her of cheating, police say
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Cardi B gets vicious with fans for laughing at her post-baby body
    rolling out3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy