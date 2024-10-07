Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Christopher Reeve's 3 children recall real story behind dad's life-changing accident during joint appearance

    By Beatriz Colon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRQWH_0vxtTFMy00
    Christopher Reeve's children (L-R) Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens, and Will Reeve (Getty Images)

    Christopher Reeve's children are recalling the painful details of their dad's life-changing 1995 accident.

    The late Superman actor was left paralyzed and ventilator-dependent in 1995 after suffering from a fall during a horseback riding competition, and later died of heart failure aged 52 in 2004.

    He is survived by his three children, Matthew , 44, and Alexandra , 40, who he shared with his ex Gae Exton , and Will , 32, who he shared with wife Dana Reeve — who passed away less than two years after her husband's death — and the three have come together to honor their father with the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story .

    Ahead of the new film's release in theaters, Matthew, Alexandra and Will stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, and opened up about what they remember of their dad's accident.

    Matthew first explained how his dad initially got into horseback riding ten years before his accident, when he learned to ride horses for his role in 1985's Anna Karenina . "He never really rode horses because he was always allergic, but he used to inject himself with really strong antihistamines everyday and he would go out and film these scenes with the Hungarian national equestrian team," he explained.

    "He fell in love with the sport and he fell in love with the activity so riding became a huge part of his life and our family's life, and it got to the point where he liked to compete. He was a competitive guy," Matthew added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAbtW_0vxtTFMy00 © Getty
    The siblings in 2022

    He went on to recall how the accident took place during a cross country course in Virginia, when the horse stopped before a jump, making Chistopher lunge forward, "and his hands got caught in the bridle which meant he couldn't break his fall and so he landed right on his head."

    MORE: Will Reeve recalls late dad's real-life superhero moment

    MORE: Christopher Reeve's lookalike son Will supported by GMA co-stars

    "What's interesting is that a little bit to the left and he would've died, a little bit to the right and he would have walked himself away. It was just a very specific injury," he noted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMkLq_0vxtTFMy00 © Getty
    Matthew and Alexandra were about 15 and 13 when the accident happened

    Will, who was less than two weeks away from celebrating his third birthday when the accident happened, shared that though he doesn't remember much about the day itself, "the story goes that my mom and I were packing up our hotel room, dad went off to go ride in his competition and when he was done we were all going to get back together and head off on the next adventure, and my mom gets the call."

    MORE: Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve's son, reflects on becoming an orphan at 13

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCGsI_0vxtTFMy00 © Getty Images
    Will was 13 when he lost his mom Dana less than two years after his dad's death

    "She's beside herself, and doesn't know anything, she's trying to get information but she is also trying to keep her little two-year-old happy and not scared," he said, before revealing: "She went out and kicked a soccer ball with me in the yard of the hotel after hearing the news that he was maybe dead, certainly being medevaced."

    MORE: Christopher Reeve's children host foundation gala

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKwSq_0vxtTFMy00 © Getty
    The three have carried on his legacy through the Will and Dana Reeve Foundation

    Will, who today is a correspondent for Good Morning America , emphasized: "That speaks to the strength of my mom, it's apparent there and it has been apparent in all of our lives forever, how strong and composed and determined she was to put the family first, to put me first in that situation."

    The siblings lastly noted that just 11 days later, even as they adjusted to how Christopher's and their lives changed instantly, they all gathered  to celebrate Will's third birthday.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    TravelSoloBug
    14h ago
    wow, good looking kids
    Jesus Fan
    1d ago
    Good bless these children for honoring their parents!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Law & Order star Ed Wheeler dies at 88 after health battle as wife pays tribute to ‘guiding light’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Law & Order and Blue Bloods star's cause of death revealed after he dies at 88
    HELLO1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO15 days ago
    Kelly Clarkson looks unreal in tiny black dress as she shares exciting career news
    HELLO4 days ago
    Richard Gere, 75, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra, 41, as she wears bridal gown for red carpet
    HELLO17 hours ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Melissa McCarthy gets fans talking with unbelievable transformation
    HELLO5 hours ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com22 hours ago
    The Real Reason John Legend Left ‘The Voice’
    Collider13 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    Whitney Houston’s Mom Dies the Morning After Jennifer Hudson’s Emotional Tribute to Her Daughter
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    The 4 Zodiac Signs That Tend to Be Naturally Grumpy
    Capital Chronicles3 days ago
    Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
    HELLO3 days ago
    NCIS alum Pauley Perrette says she'd never return to acting, 5 years after allegations against costar Mark Harmon
    EW.com6 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Prince Harry reveals daughter Lili has been 'blessed' with Meghan Markle's long hair
    HELLO1 day ago
    Kylie Jenner's Halloween transformation at $36m for Stormi and Aire is next level
    HELLO3 days ago
    Clint Eastwood's family news at 94 as star becomes a grandfather again — see sweet photos
    HELLO2 days ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News1 day ago
    Fact Check: Hank Williams Jr. Said He 'Wouldn't Be Caught Dead' with Garth Brooks on Stage?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Sally Field Recalls Undergoing 'Horrific' Illegal Abortion In Emotional Video
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Michael Douglas Divorced: His History of Marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones Explained
    The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
    Blake Shelton Might Be Worried About Kelly Clarkson's Sudden Friendship With Ex Miranda Lambert
    SheKnows1 day ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Mariah Carey Highlights ‘Ozempic’ Body In Tight Dress And Heels
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy