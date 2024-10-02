See Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland as you’ve never seen them before in video shared by Tina Knowles

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé in 2015 (Kevin Mazur)

It's no secret that Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland have one of the most enduring friendships in the music industry, having performed together in Destiny's Child. Die hard fans will also know that they grew up together, even temporarily living under the same roof when they were 10 years old.

But as photos of the duo spending time together at the SirDavis Whiskey Launch went viral, Tina Knowles shared with her audience a previously unseen video of them while they were growing up. The clip saw them with arms around each other laughing and joking around. Kelly donned a baseball cap and a white dress in the video, while Beyoncé appeared to be in an oversized shirt and skirt, both classic 90s outfits.

They certainly looked different to how they do now at 43 years old, as Tina shared a photo of the duo at the whiskey launch where they looked ultra glam in golden gilded dresses and perfectly coiffed hair.

Tina captioned the photo: "They have been ride or dies for each other since they were 10," adding: "This is at the house one day, them hustle having fun and being there for each other."

"Kelly was a blessing sent from God," she continued. "I thank her selfless mother Doris for sharing her with us."

The former Destiny's Child star turned actress has been open about how close she is to Beyoncé's family, calling Tina "Mama T" and even dedicating a Mother's Day post to her, calling her "the woman that saw me when I couldn’t see myself."

Their bond goes so deep that Beyoncé even took time to support her best friend at the premiere for her film with Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa, in February 2024.

The Renaissance songstress took to Instagram to celebrate Kelly's achievements through the film, sharing a photo of herself, Tina, Kelly and Jay-Z at the premiere which she captioned: "Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly."

Over the years, Kelly has joined her friend on stage for a number of smaller Destiny's Child reunions, alongside Michelle Williams. However, it's unlikely we'll see the trio reunite officially any time soon.

Kelly said of the trio in 2016: "Of course I miss us being on stage, but I don't miss the ladies in that way (because) I see them all the time."

She told Today : "We are still family. Those are my sisters. I call them when there's great news, bad news, OK news. I love them to death. Michelle and Bey are my gems, the gems of my life."