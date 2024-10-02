Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Nobody Wants This: Will the Netflix rom-com return for season 2?

    By Emmy Griffiths,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxLfj_0vrGl5Lw00
    Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in Nobody Wants This

    Nobody Wants This is the show everyone is talking about on Netflix, so it seems like a second season would be a sure thing, right? Despite being a top-trending show on the platform, Netflix has yet to renew it for a second instalment. So, will it go ahead with more episodes? Here's everything we know, from the cast and crew's thoughts on future episodes to how Netflix decides what to renew…

    The show's creator, Erin Foster, has opened up about the season one finale (spoilers ahead – you have been warned!) and expressed her desire for the show to return for season two. She explained to The Wrap: "I wanted the audience to really believe … Joanne is leaving. She has done the thing that’s really hard to do, which is end a relationship that she wants to be in, but for the right reasons. And he’s not coming after her because he’s also healthy enough to accept what somebody tells him.

    "I really wanted it to feel like an unexpected surprise when you see him there waiting for her at the end. I really do think this is the kind of show where you want to give the audience what they want. I’m not trying to make some artistic choice that strips the audience of the happy ending they want. But you also don’t want to clean it up too much, where there’s nowhere to go."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBgwc_0vrGl5Lw00
    Will Nobody Wants This return for season 2?

    Speaking about season two, she continued: "I would love to do a season two; Kristen and Adam would love to do a season two. There’s so much more story to tell, so if people like the show, I would be really excited to keep telling it."

    She added to IndieWire: "I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential season two. The story in season one unfolds really slowly, so I think if there is a season two, I would want to just pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVNgE_0vrGl5Lw00
    Nobody Wants This has been a big hit with viewers

    Adam Brody also mentioned that he would love to do a second season "contractually and spiritually."

    For those still deciding whether to watch, the story follows a sex podcaster named Joanne, who falls in love with a dashing rabbit, Noah, while he is in the midst of a break-up from a long-term relationship. While the pair are drawn to one another, friends and family on both sides cast doubt on their budding relationship.

    Netflix's renewal process

    Netflix tends not to renew shows right away due to their data-driven approach, which means the platform usually waits for viewership figures before greenlighting a project for more episodes. Speaking about how they make decisions, VP of Original Programming Cindy Holland said: "We look at viewing versus cost. A lot of things affect the decision, including how much it costs to produce and the audience size relative to that cost."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wU9Yo_0vrGl5Lw00
    The Netflix show has yet to be renewed

    Netflix bosses have also discussed trying to keep things fair, with the co-CEO revealing that they look at a show's viewership over a certain period of time. Ted Sarandos explained: "We want to see how many people complete a series, not just start it." The streaming platform also looks at global demand.

    This process has come under criticism in recent years, with shows being cancelled for underperforming despite fans believing they have great potential. Many have cited shows such as Parks and Recreation, Schitt's Creek, and Gotham as examples of series that vastly improved after their first seasons.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Netflix: 6 unmissable TV shows and movies to stream in October
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Rings of Power season 3: is the Prime Video show returning?
    HELLO16 hours ago
    Industry viewers saying the same thing about Kit Harington's season 3 debut
    HELLO2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard12 hours ago
    Heather and Tarek El Moussa reveal possible move amid exciting time for family
    HELLO20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Angelina Jolie sparks debate as she makes radiant appearances with British rapper Akala
    HELLO2 days ago
    Lady Gaga's incredibly low-key wedding details revealed
    HELLO2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee12 hours ago
    Jennifer Aniston shares new peek inside her jaw-dropping $21m Bel-Air mansion
    HELLO2 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Michelle and Barack Obama's risqué wedding moment caught on camera
    HELLO2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    David Muir's unbelievable teenage years revealed in rare candid interview
    HELLO1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck reveals 'frustration' over cancellation of hit show
    HELLO19 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy