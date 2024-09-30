Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Jamie Foxx, 56, and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 30: all about their very private romance

    By Ahad Sanwari,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2aUp_0vpIUv3400
    Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere (Karwai Tang)

    Jamie Foxx has kept his love life exceedingly private, having never married. Although he does share two daughters, Corinne and Anelise , with his exes.

    The 56-year-old actor is now reportedly in a romance, however, with Alyce Huckstepp , and despite their over two-decade age difference (Alyce is supposedly 30 years old), it seems to be going strong.

    Amid all the recent date nights the pair have been spotted on recently, here's what you need to know about Alyce and her relationship with the Oscar-winning star…

    Who is Alyce Huckstepp?

    Very little is actually known publicly about Alyce, who has no social media presence and chooses to maintain her life out of the spotlight.

    Per a report from The Sun when she and Jamie were first spotted together, she is a former fitness model and entrepreneur from Australia.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251Pm5_0vpIUv3400 © Getty Images
    Jamie's supposed new girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp [right]

    How did her relationship with Jamie begin?

    Once again, very little is known about how Alyce and Jamie first met, although they were first spotted together partying in Miami in 2022, before being seen together in Cannes, Malibu, and then Cabo San Lucas in 2023. She was reportedly also by his side during his mystery illness last year .

    Alyce also attended the premiere of Jamie's film Day Shift in 2022, although did not pose with him on the carpet. At the time, it was not confirmed whether the two were dating, although she is seen on the red carpet at the premiere.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO7BZ_0vpIUv3400 © Instagram
    Alyce was also at Corinne's wedding last week by Jamie's side

    However, one of the more apparent confirmations of their relationship, or at least her closeness with the actor, came last week at the wedding of Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx .

    MORE: Jamie Foxx sparks mixed reaction with extravagant decorations at $10M home amid bittersweet holiday season — see the transformation

    In a since deleted Instagram post, Jamie's friend and former co-worker Garcelle Beauvais shared several photos from the wedding weekend, which included a shot of herself posing with Jamie and Alyce.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138rvE_0vpIUv3400 © Instagram
    Garcelle shared snaps from the nuptials, one of which also showcased the private couple

    What has Jamie said about marriage?

    While the Back in Action star has kept his love life private, he has spoken more candidly about marriage, more specifically why he doesn't intend to actually walk down the aisle himself.

    MORE: Jamie Foxx sparks reaction with photos of rarely-seen 15-year-old daughter in celebratory tribute

    In his 2021 memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense , the star confessed that he didn't believe himself to be the "marrying type," adding: "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXWwq_0vpIUv3400 © Getty Images
    The dad-of-two has spoken often about his desire to not tie the knot

    "I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."

    Apart from the ex girlfriends he'd welcomed his two daughters with, it was also speculated for years between 2013 and 2019 that Jamie was in a relationship with fellow actor Katie Holmes , although neither party ever confirmed it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdjT5_0vpIUv3400 © Getty Images
    "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me."

    In an interview with Men's Health , he added: "Some people can want to be married their whole lives, and then some people cannot want to be. I just never thought marriage was for me. I used to tell some of my friends, 'You belong to the universe.'"

    "Weirdly, though, if I'm in a relationship that I really dig . . . I'm good."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's babies are tiny versions of their famous dad
    HELLO1 day ago
    Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah shares bittersweet update on her dad: 'Tough stuff'
    HELLO1 day ago
    Lady Gaga's incredibly low-key wedding details revealed
    HELLO14 hours ago
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban shares first ever video and reveals why she was 'stressed' ahead of catwalk moment
    HELLO1 day ago
    Surprising salaries of female TV anchors revealed after Hoda Kotb's Today show departure
    HELLO13 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Exclusive: Pauley Perrette reveals why she would 'never' return to acting after NCIS in rare interview
    HELLO1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Jay Leno shares update after getting a 'brand new face' following horrific accidents
    HELLO1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is unrecognisable without his beard: see epic throwback photo
    HELLO1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Michelle and Barack Obama's risqué wedding moment caught on camera
    HELLO14 hours ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja4 hours ago
    Riley Keough's jaw-dropping Paris Fashion Week appearance sees her following in grandfather Elvis's footsteps
    HELLO1 day ago
    Katie Holmes nails city chic in trench coat and snakeskin boots as she arrives for her matinee performance
    HELLO2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy