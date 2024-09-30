Jamie Foxx, 56, and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 30: all about their very private romance

The 56-year-old actor is now reportedly in a romance, however, with Alyce Huckstepp , and despite their over two-decade age difference (Alyce is supposedly 30 years old), it seems to be going strong.
Amid all the recent date nights the pair have been spotted on recently, here's what you need to know about Alyce and her relationship with the Oscar-winning star…
Who is Alyce Huckstepp?
Very little is actually known publicly about Alyce, who has no social media presence and chooses to maintain her life out of the spotlight.
Per a report from The Sun when she and Jamie were first spotted together, she is a former fitness model and entrepreneur from Australia.
How did her relationship with Jamie begin?
Once again, very little is known about how Alyce and Jamie first met, although they were first spotted together partying in Miami in 2022, before being seen together in Cannes, Malibu, and then Cabo San Lucas in 2023. She was reportedly also by his side during his mystery illness last year .
Alyce also attended the premiere of Jamie's film Day Shift in 2022, although did not pose with him on the carpet. At the time, it was not confirmed whether the two were dating, although she is seen on the red carpet at the premiere.
In his 2021 memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense , the star confessed that he didn't believe himself to be the "marrying type," adding: "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me."
"I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."
Apart from the ex girlfriends he'd welcomed his two daughters with, it was also speculated for years between 2013 and 2019 that Jamie was in a relationship with fellow actor Katie Holmes , although neither party ever confirmed it.
In an interview with Men's Health , he added: "Some people can want to be married their whole lives, and then some people cannot want to be. I just never thought marriage was for me. I used to tell some of my friends, 'You belong to the universe.'"
"Weirdly, though, if I'm in a relationship that I really dig . . . I'm good."
