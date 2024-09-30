George Clooney's LA mansion's new famous owners revealed after multi-million dollar sale

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England (Lia Toby,Getty)

George and Amal Clooney have slimmed down their impressive property portfolio after the Ocean's 11 actor recently decided to sell up his sprawling LA mansion for an eye-watering $14.5 million.

The Oscar-winning actor and director will no doubt be thrilled with the sale since he bought the home in 1995 for an arguably modest price of $2 million.

George's home in Studio City's Fryman Canyon previously belonged to Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Knicks, and it seems the chain of famous owners continues since George sold the property to a well-known couple.

© Taylor Hill Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library

The actor, 63, has sold his home to newlywed couple Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey , according to TMZ.

Christian, 28, is known for his career as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, while Olivia, 32, is a model and actress best known for her Miss Universe, Miss Rhode Island and Miss USA titles.

The couple wed back in June after five years of dating in a beautiful ceremony held at the 150-year-old Watch Hill Chapel.

The pair's wedding was shared with Vogue and Olivia said of their intimate nuptials: "Even with so many people in the room, it felt like it was just Christian and [me].

"Christian blurted out, 'I do!' within the first 30 seconds of the ceremony. The priest told him we weren't quite there yet, and our family and friends had a great moment of laughter at his eagerness.

"As a bride, there's no better feeling than your husband not being able to wait a second longer to marry you."

Newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffery are the proud owners of George's pad

The couple can look forward to plenty of space and stunning interiors at their new abode.

The hidden home sits across 7,000 square feet spread among a main house and several guest houses. It also boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.

Inside it also had a library, screening room and a wine wall.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Two years ago, George and Amal spent $1 million completing an extension to provide the house with a play cottage and two villas on site for live-in help with their seven-year-old twins.

MORE: George and Amal Clooney's 'party zone' pool house at £12m countryside mansion

MORE: Amal Clooney's rare comments on private life and marriage 'intrusion' with George

This means that Olivia and Christian will have plenty of space and privacy when they choose to expand their family, something they have openly said they plan to do in the future.

Olivia joked in October last year that she would want to start trying "immediately" after the wedding.

The house in Studio City is a real upgrade for the Culpo Sisters star having previously owned a $3.5 million mansion in Encino.

Meanwhile, George and Amal might have removed the home from their property roster but they are still the proud owners of houses in England, Italy, Mexico, France and NYC.