Celebrity weddings that took us by surprise — Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé and more

Beyonce and Jay-Z, Lily Allen and David Harbour getting married

Who doesn't love a celebrity wedding ? From extravagant bridal gowns in exotic locations, to intimate ceremonies attended by A-List best friends, it goes without saying the stars have amazing weddings. Arguably, the best weddings aren't even always the ones that are highly anticipated — they're the ones that took everyone by surprise.

Much like Lana Del Rey's recent marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. Fans certainly raised their eyebrows as the star appeared to initially deny her links with the 49-year-old on TikTok just weeks before they tied the knot.

But the "Summertime Sadness" singer isn't the only star whose nuptials surprised the world. From Margot Robbie's marriage to Tom Ackerley to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, here are the most secretive celebrity weddings.

1 /7

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

The " Video Games" singer reportedly obtained a marriage licence three days before she walked down the aisle to the alligator tour guide. Their courtship has been relatively private, although they appeared to meet first in 2019.

When a TikTok video alleged that "Lana's new beau… recently separated from his wife," Lana appeared to shut down any rumors of their relationship as she responded "No," which many took to mean they weren't together. But it seems Lana and Jeremy are happily married.

2 /7

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

After three years together, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2024, per reports from People. Their wedding was officiated by Olivia's co-star Sam Waterston in New York state.



3 /7

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

This musical power couple has always been private about their relationship, and they opted to keep their wedding out of the limelight. Beyoncé and Jay-Z quietly married in the rapper's TriBeCa apartment in 2008, before privately renewing their vows in 2014.



4 /7

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Barbie actress ​ Margot Robbie's ​ wedding was so secret, even the guests didn't know the location of their 2016 wedding. The couple shared their special day with only 50 guests, where all phones and cameras were reportedly confiscated. Margot would confirm their wedding afterwards as she shared a photo of her engagement ring on social media.

5 /7

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

After three years of dating, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 — although the general public didn't really know until the actress donned a wedding band on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

She told Glamour in 2016: "My brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I’ll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that’s when Ashton and I got married."

6 /7

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

The James Bond actor and The Favourite star tied the knot in an ultra-private New York ceremony, with only four guests in attendance , including Rachel's son and Daniel's daughter. They've been happily married ever since June 22, 2011.



7 /7

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Lily Allen decided to forego the frills when she married Stranger Things star David Harbour, as they tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, after which they dined on In-N-Out burgers — a far cry from her highly-publicized wedding to Sam Cooper, complete with a Chanel haute couture gown.