Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HELLO

    Celebrity weddings that took us by surprise — Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé and more

    By Bryony Gooch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNDXX_0vn5uact00
    Beyonce and Jay-Z, Lily Allen and David Harbour getting married

    Who doesn't love a celebrity wedding ? From extravagant bridal gowns in exotic locations, to intimate ceremonies attended by A-List best friends, it goes without saying the stars have amazing weddings. Arguably, the best weddings aren't even always the ones that are highly anticipated — they're the ones that took everyone by surprise.

    Much like Lana Del Rey's recent marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. Fans certainly raised their eyebrows as the star appeared to initially deny her links with the 49-year-old on TikTok just weeks before they tied the knot.

    But the "Summertime Sadness" singer isn't the only star whose nuptials surprised the world. From Margot Robbie's marriage to Tom Ackerley to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, here are the most secretive celebrity weddings.

    1 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UteYQ_0vn5uact00

    Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

    The " Video Games" singer reportedly obtained a marriage licence three days before she walked down the aisle to the alligator tour guide. Their courtship has been relatively private, although they appeared to meet first in 2019.

    When a TikTok video alleged that "Lana's new beau… recently separated from his wife," Lana appeared to shut down any rumors of their relationship as she responded "No," which many took to mean they weren't together. But it seems Lana and Jeremy are happily married.

    2 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeIZJ_0vn5uact00

    Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

    After three years together, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2024, per reports from People. Their wedding was officiated by Olivia's co-star Sam Waterston in New York state.

    3 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNF2h_0vn5uact00

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z

    This musical power couple has always been private about their relationship, and they opted to keep their wedding out of the limelight. Beyoncé and Jay-Z quietly married in the rapper's TriBeCa apartment in 2008, before privately renewing their vows in 2014.

    4 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgvo1_0vn5uact00

    Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

    Barbie actress ​ Margot Robbie's ​ wedding was so secret, even the guests didn't know the location of their 2016 wedding. The couple shared their special day with only 50 guests, where all phones and cameras were reportedly confiscated. Margot would confirm their wedding afterwards as she shared a photo of her engagement ring on social media.

    5 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfAf4_0vn5uact00

    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

    After three years of dating, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 — although the general public didn't really know until the actress donned a wedding band on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

    She told Glamour in 2016: "My brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I’ll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that’s when Ashton and I got married."

    6 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4AYv_0vn5uact00

    Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

    The James Bond actor and The Favourite star tied the knot in an ultra-private New York ceremony, with only four guests in attendance , including Rachel's son and Daniel's daughter. They've been happily married ever since June 22, 2011.

    7 /7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn0mQ_0vn5uact00

    Lily Allen and David Harbour

    Lily Allen decided to forego the frills when she married Stranger Things star David Harbour, as they tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, after which they dined on In-N-Out burgers — a far cry from her highly-publicized wedding to Sam Cooper, complete with a Chanel haute couture gown.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beyoncé epitomizes old Hollywood glamour in figure-hugging gold dress
    HELLO2 days ago
    Pamela Anderson goes mascara free - yet still looks like royalty in new dress
    HELLO2 days ago
    Demi Moore highlights tiny waist in figure-hugging dress for gorgeous new appearance
    HELLO2 days ago
    Al Roker makes unexpected early exit from Today — here's why
    HELLO3 days ago
    Heidi Klum rocks major transformation as she makes incredible return to the runway
    HELLO2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa leaves her seat during Live show during lively discussion about her appearance: 'Calm down!'
    HELLO3 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee7 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The reason why Meghan Markle stayed behind as Prince Harry returns to the UK
    HELLO3 hours ago
    I went on a menopause retreat and the results were life changing
    HELLO1 day ago
    George Stephanopoulos leaves GMA colleagues tearful with very personal message
    HELLO2 days ago
    Saved by the Bell cast then and now: From Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Mario Lopez
    HELLO1 day ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Joanna Gaines shares the way her youngest son is putting his own touches on family's 40-acre farm home
    HELLO20 hours ago
    Madonna celebrates proud moment with daughter Estere in emotional first
    HELLO19 hours ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Princess Theodora's historic lace wedding veil worn by four queens
    HELLO2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilatolast hour
    Princess Kate's latest outing hints at 'significant comeback' for hobby
    HELLO3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Shaman Durek Verrett's 'Batman' interiors at marital home with Norway's Martha Louise
    HELLO8 hours ago
    Salma Hayek is besotted with husband François-Henri Pinault on glamorous date night
    HELLO1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Inside Avril Lavigne's star-studded dating life as she turns 40 — from Chad Kroeger to Brody Jenner
    HELLO2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy