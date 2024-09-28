Open in App
    Tom Parker Bowles addresses years-long rumour about his mother Queen Camilla

    By Sophie Bates,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spygp_0vmvL6Mx00
    (Dave Benett)

    Tom Parker Bowles has broken his silence on a long-standing rumour about his mother Queen Camilla , revealing that it is "totally inaccurate".

    Speaking with The Times , the stepson of King Charles gave anecdotes of growing up among royalty, and addressed the speculation that Camilla, 77, has a reputation for, "drinking gin and smoking".

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fg2qi_0vmvL6Mx00 © Dave Benett
    Queen Camilla with her two children, Tom and Laura

    The 49-year-old put the rumours to bed, revealing that his mother has "never drunk a glass of gin in her life," and that she "doesn't smoke".

    The eldest son of Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles addressed that the rumours likely came from the portrayal of his mother in the Channel 4 sitcom The Windsors , which Tom revealed he has watched.

    Tom is a food writer and has written seven cookbooks, and has been open about how his love of food stems from growing up in Bolehyde Manor in Wiltshire. He told The Times : “My mother was a good cook. Totally normal, nice food, watching The Fall Guy with shepherd’s pie, you know."

    "My mother’s roast chicken. I’ve wheeled that out before," he continued.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7d8S_0vmvL6Mx00 © James Whatling
    Tom has a close bond with his stepfather, King Charles

    Tom is known to have a close relationship with his stepfather King Charles, previously stating that he has "always adored" him. In 2015, the food critic told A Current Affair that the 75-year-old would make a "fantastic King".

    "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment," he said. "I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man. He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."

    Queen Camilla shares two children, Tom and Laura, with her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles. The pair were married from 1973 until 1995 and have remained on good terms since their divorce.

    Camilla is a proud grandmother of five. Tom has two children, Lola, 16, and Freddy, 14, while her daughter Laura Lopes has Eliza, 16, and 14-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

