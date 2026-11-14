Helena’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and a long-time local equipment dealer. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about phone support: answering questions, solving problems, entering orders, and checking that customers are following doctor’s directions. Good fit if you’re organized, patient, and like detailed computer work.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store team, coach sales associates, and drive events and sales goals. Great if you have retail experience and want a step up into leadership with a focus on customer service and community.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour plus tips

Take orders in person and by phone, handle cash, and help make pizzas in a fast-paced shop. Clear pay rate, flexible hours, and room to grow into management or even franchise ownership.

Employer: Lowe’s (also listed as Lowe’s Home Improvement)

(also listed as Lowe’s Home Improvement) Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting rate varies (not listed)

Help customers find plumbing and home improvement products, stock shelves, and cut materials like pipe or blinds. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% associate discount, and training programs.

(Duplicate posting on Indeed for the same Lowe’s role not repeated here.)

Employer: Tractor & Equipment Co.

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role helping customers with equipment rentals, parts, and service, plus scheduling deliveries and handling paperwork. Offers a strong benefits package (401k with match and profit sharing, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays/sick leave, company-paid life and disability, bonuses, and discounts on CAT products).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.