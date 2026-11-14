Helena’s got some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like helping people or want high-earning OTR work. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Helena, MT

Helena, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive and deliver home medical equipment, set it up, and show patients how to use it safely. Lincare highlights an inclusive culture, comprehensive benefits, and quarterly safety bonuses, plus extra pay for on-call work.

Employer: Rotech Healthcare

Rotech Healthcare Location: Helena, MT

Helena, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between delivering and setting up medical equipment and helping patients and referral sources by phone and in person. Rotech offers a wide benefits package (PTO, holidays, 401(k), health coverage, and more) and mileage reimbursement when you use your own vehicle.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in Helena, MT (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a trucking job that’s different from the usual freight. All miles are paid, there’s a guaranteed minimum of $5,000/week worked, plus fuel price protection and paid permits, tolls, and insurance (passport required).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.