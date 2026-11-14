Helena’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from telehealth to hospital work to retail pharmacy. If you’re in medical or wellness, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Helena, MT (work from home, US-based)

Type: Full-time W2, option for 1099 part-time

Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year after ramp for full-time RDs; part-time proportional

Work fully remote while coaching clients on nutrition, fitness, and wellness through a telehealth platform that fills your caseload for you. Flexible hours, top-of-market hourly rate (up to $60/hr), W2 benefits (health insurance, PTO, subsidized CPT certification), and no selling or prospecting.

Employer: The Medicus Firm (for Montana behavioral health hospital)

(for Montana behavioral health hospital) Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $345,000 guaranteed base + $40,000 sign-on bonus (Day One)

Serve kids and teens (ages 3–18) in a brand-new residential treatment facility with a true 7-on / 7-off schedule and no ED coverage. You’ll have strong multidisciplinary support, optional teaching with University of Washington med students, 34 days PTO, and eligibility for federal loan repayment and CME support.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy community pharmacy running smoothly by processing prescriptions, assisting patients, and supporting the pharmacist. Good fit if you like structure and detail, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.