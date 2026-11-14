Helena’s food scene is growing fast, and a few spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership jobs, many with flexible hours.

Employer: Windbag Saloon

Windbag Saloon Location: Helena, MT (in person)

(in person) Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour + cash tips

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, open to applicants with a criminal record

If you’re an experienced line cook who can handle a fast-paced kitchen, this local favorite offers solid hourly pay plus tips and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants (Chick-fil-A Skyway)

Chick-fil-A Restaurants (Chick-fil-A Skyway) Location: 2075 Skyway Dr, Helena, MT 59601

Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Perks: Health insurance, Sundays off, paid breaks and meal allowance, college education & scholarship options, PerkSpot retail discounts, paid training & leadership development

Help open Helena’s first Chick-fil-A and lead shifts in front and back of house. Good fit if you want to grow your leadership skills while still working hands-on in the restaurant.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants (Chick-fil-A Skyway)

Chick-fil-A Restaurants (Chick-fil-A Skyway) Location: 2075 Skyway Dr, Helena, MT 59601

Pay: $13.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Perks: Meal allowance, flexible scheduling, scholarship opportunities, PerkSpot discounts, training and leadership development

Great for friendly, people-focused folks who like customer service and fast-paced work. No experience needed—just a good attitude and willingness to learn.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants (Chick-fil-A Skyway)

Chick-fil-A Restaurants (Chick-fil-A Skyway) Location: 2075 Skyway Dr, Helena, MT 59601

Pay: $13.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Perks: Flexible schedule, employee discount, paid training, meal allowance, scholarship opportunities, PerkSpot discounts

Kitchen-focused role where you’ll prep and cook food, keep things clean, and rotate stations. They’ll train you if you bring a strong work ethic and can handle a busy back-of-house.

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.