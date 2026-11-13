Helena has some solid office jobs right now, from state government to healthcare and real estate. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties

Location: Helena, MT (in-person)

Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Mix of office admin, agent support, and marketing for a busy real estate office. You’ll help with social media, flyers, events, and day-to-day office operations—great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and like wearing many hats.

Employer: State of Montana – Governor’s Office

Location: Helena, MT (not telework eligible)

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid leave & holidays, retirement plan

Application deadline: Nov 28, 2026

Required: Cover letter & resume

Front-line role for the Office of Indian Affairs: phones, emails, walk-ins, travel and meeting support, and help with conferences and reports. Good fit if you’re strong with Microsoft Word/Outlook, can handle confidential info, and like detailed, mission-focused work.

Employer: Helena SurgiCenter

Location: Helena, MT (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM, no weekends or holidays

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Benefits (full-time): 100% employer-paid employee health insurance, dental & vision options, 401(k) with employer contributions, PTO, extended illness pay, life insurance, FSA

Busy front-desk job greeting patients, answering phones, checking people in, and helping with scheduling and insurance tasks. They’ll train the right person—strong customer service and a friendly, calm presence matter more than prior medical office experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.