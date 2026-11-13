Helena has some solid finance and accounting roles right now, including fully remote options that still hire out of Montana.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems)

Pearson (Evaluation Systems) Location: Helena, MT (Remote)

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000/year + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Type: Full-time

Deadline: Applications accepted through November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Support ordering, payments, invoicing, and reporting for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Good fit if you like financial operations, data analysis, and working with tools like Oracle, Power BI/Tableau, and Excel in a fully remote setup.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Helena, MT (Remote, 0–10% travel)

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year (salaried, bonus eligible)

(salaried, bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

High-impact FP&A role supporting Supply Chain Solutions. You’ll handle budgeting, forecasts, month-end close analysis, and present results to senior leadership—great if you have 5+ years in finance/accounting and strong Excel/financial modeling skills.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a regional CPA firm)

(for a regional CPA firm) Location: Helena, MT

Salary: Pay negotiable, commensurate with experience + bonuses/commission

+ bonuses/commission Type: Full-time

Lead tax prep and review, planning, and staff supervision at a growing multi-disciplined CPA firm. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 5+ years of public tax experience looking for advancement, flexible schedule, and a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.