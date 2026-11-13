Helena’s retail scene is busy right now—especially grocery and big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Discount Tire

Discount Tire Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help lead a small team, work hands-on in the shop, and keep customers safe on the road. Weekly pay, Sundays off, paid training, and a clear promote-from-within path make this a strong long-term role.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like talking with people and staying busy. You’ll run a register, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front of the store clean, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for folks who like moving around and working behind the scenes. You’ll pick and bag online orders, check product quality, and prep groceries for quick pickup, using handheld devices to track orders.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll stock shelves, tidy displays, and help shoppers find what they need. This is a good fit if you like variety, don’t mind lifting, and want flexible hours plus weekly pay and employee discounts.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions about their medical equipment and orders. You’ll handle inbound/outbound calls, enter orders, update records, and support patients in following doctor instructions.

Employer: T&E The Cat Rental Store

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role helping contractors and businesses with equipment rentals. You’ll schedule deliveries and pickups, handle paperwork and inventory, and earn strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical, dental, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1872

Location: 2750 Prospect Ave, Helena, MT 59601

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$30 per hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives

You’ll stock and merchandise health and beauty products while helping customers find what they need. Comes with big-box perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings in Helena once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.