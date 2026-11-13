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Helena
🛒 Helena MT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Helena’s retail scene is busy right now—especially grocery and big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options hiring today.
Assistant Manager – Helena
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help lead a small team, work hands-on in the shop, and keep customers safe on the road. Weekly pay, Sundays off, paid training, and a clear promote-from-within path make this a strong long-term role.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like talking with people and staying busy. You’ll run a register, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front of the store clean, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go)
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great for folks who like moving around and working behind the scenes. You’ll pick and bag online orders, check product quality, and prep groceries for quick pickup, using handheld devices to track orders.
Retail Sales and Store Support
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll stock shelves, tidy displays, and help shoppers find what they need. This is a good fit if you like variety, don’t mind lifting, and want flexible hours plus weekly pay and employee discounts.
Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Phone-based role helping patients with questions about their medical equipment and orders. You’ll handle inbound/outbound calls, enter orders, update records, and support patients in following doctor instructions.
Rental Coordinator
- Employer: T&E The Cat Rental Store
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Customer-facing role helping contractors and businesses with equipment rentals. You’ll schedule deliveries and pickups, handle paperwork and inventory, and earn strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical, dental, PTO, and employee discounts.
Health & Beauty Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1872
- Location: 2750 Prospect Ave, Helena, MT 59601
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$30 per hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives
You’ll stock and merchandise health and beauty products while helping customers find what they need. Comes with big-box perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings in Helena once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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