Helena’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Helena, MT

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts , no holiday coverage required

, no holiday coverage required Pay: $1,917 per week (based on 36 hours; travel package with tax-free stipend to be confirmed)

Travel OT role with a guaranteed 36 hours/week and daytime shifts only. Great if you have 1+ year of OT experience and want a focused 13-week assignment in Helena.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Helena, MT (floating between store pharmacies)

(floating between store pharmacies) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Full-time pharmacist role where you float between locations, provide direct patient care, and supervise techs and interns. Comes with flexible schedules, associate discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: MT Services Group Inc

Location: Helena, MT (in-person, statewide travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $28.00 per hour

Hands-on role delivering, installing, and repairing mobility and accessibility equipment for Veterans across Montana. Good fit if you like driving, using tools, and doing mechanical/handyman work that directly improves people’s daily lives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.