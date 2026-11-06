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Helena
⚠️ City of Helena office and service changes on Veterans Day
8 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day closures for City of Helena services
On Wednesday, November 11, the City of Helena administrative offices will be closed for Veterans Day.
Here’s what else is changing:
- Municipal Court: closed
- Transfer Station: closed
- Garbage collection: no changes, normal schedule
- Capital Transit: operating as normal
If you have questions about garbage collection or the Transfer Station, call 406-447-8086.
More Info: Veterans Day Hours - City of Helena, MT
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