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Helena

⚠️ City of Helena office and service changes on Veterans Day

8 days ago
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⚠️ Veterans Day closures for City of Helena services

On Wednesday, November 11, the City of Helena administrative offices will be closed for Veterans Day.

Here’s what else is changing:

  • Municipal Court: closed
  • Transfer Station: closed
  • Garbage collection: no changes, normal schedule
  • Capital Transit: operating as normal

If you have questions about garbage collection or the Transfer Station, call 406-447-8086.

More Info: Veterans Day Hours - City of Helena, MT

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