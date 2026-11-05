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Helena
🚌 Helena MT Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
3 days ago
Helena’s moving and building right now, and that means steady work for people who can drive, haul, and run heavy equipment. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring around town.
Technician - Helena (Appliance Delivery & Install)
- Employer: The Home Depot / Temco Logistics
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about local routes in a 26 ft box truck, delivering and installing home appliances (washers, dryers, fridges, etc.). You’ll get paid training, dense routes to boost earnings, medical + FREE dental & vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO & holidays, and room to grow into leadership.
Delivery Driver - Medical Equipment
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive, deliver, and set up home medical equipment, while teaching patients how to use it safely. Lincare highlights an inclusive, friendly culture, comprehensive benefits, training and development, plus quarterly safety bonuses and extra pay when you’re on-call.
CDL-A Owner Operator - OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Hiring in Helena, MT (OTR across U.S. & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)
Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—a trucking job tied to live entertainment. You’ll get all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, fuel permits/taxes/tolls covered, cargo & liability insurance paid, a fuel price guarantee (~$1.60/gal after surcharge), and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.
Paving Screed–Roller Operator
- Employer: Helena Sand and Gravel (Montana Materials & Construction, a CRH Company)
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time (seasonal/overtime potential)
- Salary: $23.00–$35.50/hour DOE, with overtime potential and possible Davis Bacon wages on some jobs
Run paving screeds and rollers on asphalt projects and help with other heavy equipment and crew tasks. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 5% company match, profit sharing, PTO, 9 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and lots of training and internal mobility.
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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