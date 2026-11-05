👔 Helena, MT Executive Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Helena’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in engineering, education tech, and infrastructure. If you’ve got project or people skills, there’s real room here to move your career up a level.

Employer: Haley & Aldrich

Haley & Aldrich Location: Helena, MT (also Boise, Butte, Missoula, or remote/virtual )

(also Boise, Butte, Missoula, or ) Salary: $100,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

Lead a portfolio of geochemistry and mining/environmental projects, from budgets and schedules to lab programs and technical deliverables. Great fit if you have 10+ years in chemistry/geology, love complex project work, and want a role that blends technical depth with high-level client and team leadership.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Helena, MT (role is remote , Virtual Learning org)

Listed for (role is , Virtual Learning org) Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Type: Full-time

Application deadline: November 30, 2026 (may be extended)

Own end-to-end delivery of complex curriculum and digital learning projects, coordinating across product, content, tech, QA, and external partners. Ideal if you have 3+ years of project/program management, enjoy cross-functional work, and like using data and modern tools (including AI) to keep big education projects on track.

Employer: Vortex Companies – Trenchless Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Helena, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support project managers on water, sewer, and industrial infrastructure jobs, splitting time between office and field. Good step for someone with 1–3 years in construction or utilities who wants hands-on experience with bids, contracts, scheduling, and field coordination in a fast-paced, safety-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.