🎓 Helena MT Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from $14.80/hr to $80K

Helena’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 support to college teaching and fully remote curriculum work. If you like helping people learn, there’s a nice mix of local and work‑from‑home options here.

Employer: AWARE Inc.

AWARE Inc. Location: Helena, MT (travel to Early Head Start sites)

(travel to Early Head Start sites) Salary: $55,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role supports teachers and caregivers serving infants and toddlers, helping keep curriculum and instruction consistent and high‑quality. Good fit if you have a BS/BA in Early Childhood or related field and at least 2 years in curriculum or training, and you like coaching adults as much as working with kids.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed in Helena, MT | Workplace Type: Remote

Listed in | Salary Range: $70,000 – $80,000/year (range varies by location)

(range varies by location) Type: Full-time

Develop K–12 ELA test questions and assessments used in schools across the country, with a strong focus on AI‑supported content creation . Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in education or ELA , 5+ years teaching experience , and want to move into large‑scale assessment work from home.

Develop K–12 ELA test questions and assessments used in schools across the country, with a strong focus on . Ideal if you have a , , and want to move into large‑scale assessment work from home. Application window: Applications accepted through Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended per business needs).

Employer: Carroll College

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track (Assistant or Associate Professor)

Teach intro and advanced creative writing (poetry, fiction, and possibly nonfiction, playwriting, screenwriting, or digital media) and help run the Zephyrus Windbag e‑newsletter and Colors literary magazine . You’ll also teach in the broader English curriculum and work closely with undergrads.

Teach (poetry, fiction, and possibly nonfiction, playwriting, screenwriting, or digital media) and help run the and . You’ll also teach in the broader English curriculum and work closely with undergrads. Start date: August 2027

Required: MFA or PhD in Creative Writing or closely related field by start date.

by start date. Priority deadline: For priority consideration, apply by January 10, 2027 (position open until filled).

(position open until filled). Benefits: Employer‑sponsored medical, 403(b) with match, tuition remission, and more.

Employer: Carroll College

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track

Teach in Carroll’s traditional and accelerated BSN pathways through classroom, lab, and/or clinical instruction, with a focus on Obstetrics and/or Pediatrics . You’ll advise students, help shape curriculum, and support a student‑centered learning environment.

Teach in Carroll’s through classroom, lab, and/or clinical instruction, with a focus on . You’ll advise students, help shape curriculum, and support a student‑centered learning environment. Start date: August 2027

Required: Master’s in Nursing , 5+ years recent nursing practice , and unencumbered Montana RN license .

, , and . Benefits: Medical, 403(b) with match, tuition remission for you and eligible family, plus campus perks.

Employer: Carroll College / Helena School District

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Student work‑study, part-time (~10 hrs/week)

Wage: $14.80/hour

Support teachers with classroom activities, recess and lunch supervision, small‑group instruction, and basic clerical tasks in Helena Public Schools. Great for current Carroll students who want hands‑on school experience during the academic year.

Support teachers with in Helena Public Schools. Great for current Carroll students who want hands‑on school experience during the academic year. Eligibility: Must be a current Carroll College student enrolled in at least 6 credits and work‑study eligible (check with Financial Aid first).

Must be a and (check with Financial Aid first). Schedule: Monday–Friday, between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm during the school year.

Monday–Friday, during the school year. Contact to apply: Riley Medley, HR Recruiter, Helena Public Schools – rmedley@helenaschools.org, (406) 324‑2012.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—click through, double‑check the details, and get that application started while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.