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Helena
🛒 Helena MT Retail Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths & Bonuses
3 days ago
Helena’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like talking with customers and keeping things moving. If you want steady hours, room to grow, and some solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Account Manager – Rent-A-Center
- Employer: Rent-A-Center
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.45–$17.00/hour, weekly pay
This role mixes customer service, sales, and some delivery work. You’ll manage rental accounts, help customers in-store and at their homes, and have strong promotion potential (most leaders started in this job).
Sales Consultant – Victra (Verizon Authorized Retailer)
- Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Average $13.75–$25.47/hour (base + uncapped commission)
Help guests find the right phones and plans while earning commission on your sales. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.
Apparel Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter #1872
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 2750 Prospect Ave, Helena, MT 59601
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$35/hour + potential premium pay and performance incentives
Lead the apparel area, keep racks and displays looking sharp, and support customers on the sales floor. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and paid education programs.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
Help run the store, coach the team, and drive parts sales while keeping customers happy. Good fit if you like a mix of leadership, customer service, and hands-on retail in the automotive world.
Assistant Store Manager – Discount Tire (Helena)
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time
Lead a small team in a busy tire shop, work directly with customers, and stay active on your feet. Perks include Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers love to promote from within once you get your foot in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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