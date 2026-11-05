🛒 Helena MT Retail Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths & Bonuses

Helena’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like talking with customers and keeping things moving. If you want steady hours, room to grow, and some solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.45–$17.00/hour, weekly pay

This role mixes customer service, sales, and some delivery work. You’ll manage rental accounts, help customers in-store and at their homes, and have strong promotion potential (most leaders started in this job).

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $13.75–$25.47/hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help guests find the right phones and plans while earning commission on your sales. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2750 Prospect Ave, Helena, MT 59601

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$35/hour + potential premium pay and performance incentives

Lead the apparel area, keep racks and displays looking sharp, and support customers on the sales floor. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and paid education programs.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Help run the store, coach the team, and drive parts sales while keeping customers happy. Good fit if you like a mix of leadership, customer service, and hands-on retail in the automotive world.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Lead a small team in a busy tire shop, work directly with customers, and stay active on your feet. Perks include Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers love to promote from within once you get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.