🏗️ Helena MT Engineering Roles with Multiple $70K–$190K+ Openings

Helena’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in water, roads, and environmental work. If you’re an engineer who likes seeing real projects on the ground, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Helena, MT

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000

Type: Full-time

If you’re early in your civil career with an EIT and some AutoCAD/MicroStation skills, this is a solid step into water and wastewater treatment design. You’ll help design treatment plants and collection systems, write specs and reports, and get hands-on experience with projects that directly support public health and sustainability.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Helena, MT (role based in MT with Helena as one of several office options)

(role based in MT with Helena as one of several office options) Salary (Montana): $110,600 – $158,000

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role for a PE with 7+ years in civil/water resources who wants to lead irrigation and water infrastructure work. You’ll guide planning and design for canals, reservoirs, pump stations, and conveyance systems, mentor teams, and drive client relationships and business development across the region.

Employer: Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)

Location: Helena, MT

Salary: Level 1: $33.04/hr | Level 2: $34.31/hr | Level 3: $39.36/hr

Type: Full-time, career ladder

Great fit if you want stable public-sector work and a clear growth path. You’ll work on roadway design, contract administration, and project oversight, with strong state benefits, potential hybrid remote, overtime/comp time, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: HydroGeoLogic, Inc. (HGL)

Location: Helena, MT (hybrid; also Billings, MT or Overland Park, KS)

(hybrid; also Billings, MT or Overland Park, KS) Salary: $121,620 – $194,592

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Senior PE role (about 15+ years experience) leading complex mining reclamation and environmental remediation projects nationwide. You’ll set technical approaches, review designs and specs, mentor engineers, and support proposals, with up to 20% travel and a focus on large CERCLA/RCRA and mine cleanup work.

Employer: HydroGeoLogic, Inc. (HGL)

Location: Helena, MT (in-office; also Billings, MT)

(in-office; also Billings, MT) Salary: $73,593 – $110,389

Type: Full-time, in-office

Mid-level role (about 6+ years experience) supporting mine cleanup and environmental construction projects in the western U.S. Expect a mix of office design and reporting plus field QA/QC, sampling, and up to 50% travel, working on EPA and state remediation projects with room to grow toward PE or senior technical lead.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and good growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.