🔧 Helena MT Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Helena has a couple of solid building and maintenance gigs right now, from hands-on HVAC work to steady cleaning contracts. If you like staying busy and working on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CaptiveAire - Region 114 Western PA

CaptiveAire - Region 114 Western PA Location: Helena, MT + surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $75,000/year and up, plus monthly bonus, overtime potential, and $4,000 signing bonus

You’ll commission, service, and repair commercial HVAC/R systems for the nation’s leading commercial kitchen ventilation manufacturer. This role comes with year-round work, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays), company vehicle and tools, and paid training at their PA R&D facility.

Employer: Veltex Services LLC

Veltex Services LLC Location: Helena, MT

Type: Contract (independent subcontractor)

Pay: $1,850 – $2,050 per month (flat monthly rate)

Perfect if you’re an experienced cleaner or small cleaning business wanting steady early-morning work. You’ll handle daily restroom cleaning and floor scrubbing for a local retailer 7 days a week between 6:00 am – 9:00 am, plus quarterly deep cleans, using your own equipment.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application or intro email in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.