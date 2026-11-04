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Helena
🏥 Helena MT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Vet Roles
2 days ago
Helena’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travel nurses and local clinic work. If you’re an RN or experienced vet assistant, there are a few standout roles worth a look.
Travel Float Pool Stepdown RN – $2,005/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,005 per week
This float Stepdown role is great if you like variety and higher-acuity patients. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.
Travel Float Pool RN – Med/Surg – $2,008/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,008 per week
Float across Med/Surg units while enjoying flexible travel-nurse life. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day-one benefits, housing options, and license reimbursement.
Lead Veterinary Assistant – Alpine Animal Clinic
- Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Alpine Animal Clinic)
- Location: Helena, MT
- Type: Full-time (4x10s, rotating weekends & on-call)
- Pay: $21–$23/hour + shift differentials & potential $500 bonus
Lead the tech team at an AAHA-accredited, multi-doctor hospital with advanced services (orthopedics, endoscopy, transfusions). Full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, pet discounts, uniform allowance, and free pet boarding up to 20 days.
RN – Ketamine Infusion Clinic
- Employer: Luvita Psychiatry & Mental Health
- Location: Helena, MT 59601
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Schedule: Tue–Thu, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM, up to 10 patients/day
- Pay: $45–$55/hour + sign-on or referral bonus
Work in a calm, outpatient setting providing ketamine infusions for treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. Requires strong, recent IV start skills, active MT RN license, and ACLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Helena employers often keep strong candidates in mind for the next opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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