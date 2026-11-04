📣 Helena, MT Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles

Helena’s sales scene is small but mighty right now, with a few roles that offer serious earning potential and solid benefits. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Location: Helena, MT (multi-state oncology territory)

(multi-state oncology territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,200 – $232,800 base, plus potential bonus, incentives, and equity

High-level specialty pharma sales role covering Minnesota, Montana, the Dakotas, and part of Wisconsin. You’ll manage key oncology accounts, drive strategy, and educate providers on treatments for leukemia and bone marrow transplant patients.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Helena, MT (mobile field role)

(mobile field role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based with base pay (varies by location and experience); eligible external hires may receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus and new hire incentives up to $7,500

Outside B2B sales role selling Verizon solutions (cloud, security, internet, VoIP) to small businesses (1–19 employees). Includes day-one benefits, strong commission upside, and lots of field time meeting local clients.

Employer: Marsh Agency (Marsh McLennan Agency)

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base pay (varies by experience and location) plus ~40% commission on new sales revenue, annual profit sharing, and benefits (401k, parental leave, medical leave, wellbeing programs)

Relationship-driven sales role focused on personal insurance for individuals and families. You’ll build a referral network (banks, advisors, law firms), design custom risk solutions, and grow your own book of business with strong training and support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.