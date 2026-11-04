🍽️ Helena MT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Helena’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with solid options for early birds, night owls, and folks wanting steady hours. Here are several local roles hiring in food service and hospitality.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Helena, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $22.50/hour

Scales, mixes, bakes, and decorates breads, cakes, and pastries while keeping the bakery clean and stocked. Good fit if you like hands-on work, early shifts, and steady hours in a busy grocery bakery.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.50/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Be the first friendly face guests see, handling check-ins, calls, and questions about the hotel and Helena. Great for people who like talking with guests and want hotel experience, including a chance to learn night audit.

Employer: Days Inn – Helena

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.50 – $19.50/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid training

Early-morning role cooking hot breakfast on the grill, stocking the buffet, and keeping the dining area clean. Nice option if you like being done by midday and want a path toward more responsibility.

Employer: St. Peter’s Health

Location: Helena, MT

Type: Full-time

Keeps the hospital cafeteria dish area clean, safe, and sanitary while running the dish machine and following HACCP and FIFO standards. Good entry into healthcare food service if you like fast-paced, behind-the-scenes work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.