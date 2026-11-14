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🐶 Sweet Rescue Dogs in Helena AL Ready for Loving Homes
Helena has some wonderful rescue dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are with a local rescue and just need the right person to say “yes.”
Kirby
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Kirby is a medium-sized brindle terrier mix looking for a fresh start. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary.
👉 Meet Kirby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dash
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Dash is a young retriever mix pup with his whole life ahead of him. He’s looking for a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buttercup
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Buttercup is a senior girl with a sweet face and a gentle look in her eyes. Her lower adoption fee helps her find a soft place to land for her golden years.
👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Annie is a beautiful brindle mixed-breed girl. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lester
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Weight: About 50 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Lester is described as a happy-go-lucky gentleman who has “retired from puppy shenanigans.” He:
- Is completely housetrained
- Does great in a crate
- Walks very nicely on leash
- Gets along well with dogs of all sizes
If you’re looking for a well-mannered adult dog, Lester could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Lester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Priscilla
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL (found in Birmingham)
Priscilla is a cream-colored puppy who was found in Birmingham and brought into rescue. She’s now safe and waiting for a forever home.
👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daya
- Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: Senior (about 10 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Daya is a quiet, affectionate little senior who:
- Weighs just 8 pounds
- Likes to cuddle once she feels safe
- Can be shy at first and needs a patient adopter
- Gets along well with both dogs and cats
She’d do well with someone who can give her time to warm up and a calm home to relax in.
👉 Meet Daya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willa
- Breed: Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Weight: About 10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary
- Location: Helena, AL
Willa is a 10-pound Pomeranian with a “little fox face,” nicknamed Foxy Lady. From her description, she:
- Is house trained
- Does well in a crate
- Has good manners
- Loves car rides and pup cups
- Enjoys tagging along with her foster on outings
She sounds like a great companion for someone who likes to take their dog along on adventures.
👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Helena, AL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these rescue pups from Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more, ask questions, and submit an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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