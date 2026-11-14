Helena has some wonderful rescue dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are with a local rescue and just need the right person to say “yes.”

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Kirby is a medium-sized brindle terrier mix looking for a fresh start. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary.

👉 Meet Kirby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Labrador Retriever mix

Golden Retriever / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Dash is a young retriever mix pup with his whole life ahead of him. He’s looking for a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Shih Tzu / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Buttercup is a senior girl with a sweet face and a gentle look in her eyes. Her lower adoption fee helps her find a soft place to land for her golden years.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Annie is a beautiful brindle mixed-breed girl. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Weight: About 50 lbs

About Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Lester is described as a happy-go-lucky gentleman who has “retired from puppy shenanigans.” He:

Is completely housetrained

Does great in a crate

Walks very nicely on leash

Gets along well with dogs of all sizes

If you’re looking for a well-mannered adult dog, Lester could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix

Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL (found in Birmingham)

Priscilla is a cream-colored puppy who was found in Birmingham and brought into rescue. She’s now safe and waiting for a forever home.

👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix

Chihuahua / Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Senior (about 10 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Weight: About 8 lbs

About Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Daya is a quiet, affectionate little senior who:

Weighs just 8 pounds

Likes to cuddle once she feels safe

Can be shy at first and needs a patient adopter

and needs a patient adopter Gets along well with both dogs and cats

She’d do well with someone who can give her time to warm up and a calm home to relax in.

👉 Meet Daya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (medium)

Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Weight: About 10 lbs

About Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary

Location: Helena, AL

Willa is a 10-pound Pomeranian with a “little fox face,” nicknamed Foxy Lady. From her description, she:

Is house trained

Does well in a crate

Has good manners

Loves car rides and pup cups

and Enjoys tagging along with her foster on outings

She sounds like a great companion for someone who likes to take their dog along on adventures.

👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Helena, AL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these rescue pups from Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more, ask questions, and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.