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Hecker Fire seeks EMR volunteers near station
6 days ago
Hecker Fire Department is seeking Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs) who live within about a minute or two of the Hecker Fire Station. An EMR class will be offered this spring at Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus, and the department will reimburse full tuition and fees after 1 year of service with the department.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hecker Fire Department
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