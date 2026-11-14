Licking County residents are invited to two LC Forward “Setting Direction” workshops to review a draft long-term growth plan and help set future priorities for conservation and development. Sessions will be held on December 1, 6–8 p.m. at the John Gilbert Reese Center, 1209 University Drive, Newark, and on December 2, 6–8 p.m. at Licking Valley High School, 100 Hainsview Drive, Newark; both workshops use the same format, and participants will hear a short talk, then work in small groups to share feedback. Online activities will be available starting December 2 for those who cannot attend in person. More information and registration: LC-Forward.org and LC-Forward.org/Get-Involved.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Hebron