Hebron has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from rest area care to hotel housekeeping and industrial equipment work. Good options if you like staying active and keeping spaces and gear in top shape.

Employer: Licking Knox Goodwill Industries, Inc.

Licking Knox Goodwill Industries, Inc. Location: Hebron, OH (I-70 West & East Rest Areas, Buckeye Lake/Hebron)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hr + $125 signing bonus

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 7:00am–3:00pm

Keep the highway rest areas clean and safe—indoor and outdoor work like cleaning restrooms, mowing, weeding, snow removal, and general upkeep. All training is provided, and this role supports Goodwill’s mission of helping people with disabilities and other barriers to work.

Employer: MPW Industrial Services

MPW Industrial Services Location: Hebron, OH

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role helping maintain and repair industrial pumps and equipment so they’re ready to go at all times. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience, like troubleshooting mechanical and electrical issues, and don’t mind flexible hours, overtime, and some travel.

Employer: Best Western Lakewood Inn

Best Western Lakewood Inn Location: Hebron, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hr, about 25–30 hours/week

Help keep guest rooms and hotel areas clean, from vacuuming to floor cleaning and safe use of cleaning chemicals. This is a good pick if you like steady, detailed work and guest interaction, with perks like an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can work with your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.