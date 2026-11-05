🏭 Hebron, Ohio Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hebron’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: State Industrial Products

State Industrial Products Location: Hebron, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $21.00/hr, up to $23.00/hr within 2 years

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Family-owned chemical manufacturer with a large Hebron plant. You’ll refurbish and repair commercial dish machines, do preventive maintenance, and help keep the shop organized and safe. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of mechanical or electrical repair experience and like steady weekday work with benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match).

Employer: Transcendia, Inc.

Transcendia, Inc. Location: Hebron, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run and set up an extrusion line making film and sheet products. You’ll handle machine changeovers, quality checks (gauge, width, color, surface), and keep detailed production logs. Great for someone with a high school diploma, 1–2 years of extrusion or factory experience, and who’s comfortable lifting 50 lbs and working at a fast pace.

Employer: DSK

Location: Hebron, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $130,000 per year

Lead the entire quality function for the Linear Motion business segment. You’ll own the quality system, ISO 9001:2015 management rep duties, scrap and defect reduction, audits, calibration, and a team of quality staff. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent QE training) plus 3–5 years in Quality Assurance and 3–5 years in management.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.