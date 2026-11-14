Hebron’s manufacturing and tech scene is busy right now, and accounting roles are a big part of that growth. If you’ve got solid GAAP skills and like multi-entity work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SigmaTEK (Intelligent Manufacturing portfolio)

SigmaTEK (Intelligent Manufacturing portfolio) Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support three global software business units (SigmaTEK, GibbsCAM, Cimatron) with multi-entity, multi-currency accounting. You’ll own month-end close for Asia-Pacific entities, handle full balance sheet reconciliations, help with statutory audits and tax filings, and drive process improvements using NetSuite and advanced Excel.

Employer: Sandvik – Intelligent Manufacturing

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar global accounting role within Sandvik’s Intelligent Manufacturing group, supporting SigmaTEK, GibbsCAM, and Cimatron. Great fit if you have 2–4 years’ experience, know US GAAP and IFRS, and want hands-on work with foreign subsidiaries, currency translation, and consolidation-ready financials.

Employer: GibbsCAM (Intelligent Manufacturing portfolio)

GibbsCAM (Intelligent Manufacturing portfolio) Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another path into the same global accounting scope, this time via GibbsCAM, a leading CAM software brand. You’ll focus on journal entries, reconciliations, close calendars, and audit support, plus special projects like cleanup and remediation work for international subsidiaries.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.