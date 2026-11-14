Hebron is busy with freight right now, and that means steady driving work. If you want to be home daily and still earn solid weekly pay, these local CDL A roles are worth a look.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time (listed as internship)

Pay: $1,305–$1,500 per week guaranteed

Haul auto parts for Toyota on no-touch freight routes within about 300 miles. You’re home every day, mostly weekends off, with paid orientation, holidays, and vacation, plus medical, dental, and vision. Requires Class A CDL and 9 months tractor-trailer experience in the last 3 years.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Regular full-time

Pay: About $1,500+ weekly, $28/hour, ~50 hours/week

Drive a day cab dry van on a Hebron, KY ↔ Belmont, OH relay, home daily, no-touch drop & hook. Weekly pay, loyalty bonus of $1,200, medical, dental, vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, and more. Needs Class A CDL, 21+, and recent verifiable tractor-trailer experience.

If one of these fits your lane, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.