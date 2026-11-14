Hebron’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role runs production machines from setup to cleanup, with a big focus on safety and quality. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the baler, handle corrugated scrap, and keep accurate bale reports, often using a forklift. Good fit if you like active work, can lift 50–60 lbs, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the main machine operator with setup, running, and cleaning production lines. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED and some manufacturing experience and want to learn multiple machines.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $23+ per hour, based on experience

Run corrugated die cutting equipment, do quality checks, and help train others. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start, plus paid vacation, holidays, and overtime opportunities.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Salary: Not listed (role is bonus-eligible)

Day-shift role in a chemical manufacturing environment, weighing, blending, and testing chemistries and bulk reagents. Good match if you have an associate degree in a science field or related experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.