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Hebron
🏭 Hebron, KY Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
2 days ago
Hebron’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
Machine Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Hebron, KY
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs production machines from setup to cleanup, with a big focus on safety and quality. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance.
Baler Operator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Hebron, KY
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run the baler, handle corrugated scrap, and keep accurate bale reports, often using a forklift. Good fit if you like active work, can lift 50–60 lbs, and want steady daytime hours.
Assistant Machine Operator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Hebron, KY
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support the main machine operator with setup, running, and cleaning production lines. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED and some manufacturing experience and want to learn multiple machines.
Rotary Die Cutter / Flexo Operator
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Hebron, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $23+ per hour, based on experience
Run corrugated die cutting equipment, do quality checks, and help train others. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start, plus paid vacation, holidays, and overtime opportunities.
Associate Technician – Production Operations (Chemical Manufacturing, Day Shift)
- Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
- Location: Hebron, KY
- Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site
- Salary: Not listed (role is bonus-eligible)
Day-shift role in a chemical manufacturing environment, weighing, blending, and testing chemistries and bulk reagents. Good match if you have an associate degree in a science field or related experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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