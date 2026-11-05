🚚 Hebron, KY Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hebron’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around the airport and warehouse hubs. If you like fast-moving work and clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DHL Global Forwarding

DHL Global Forwarding Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,682.50 – $140,910+ (based on experience)

Lead a major air freight gateway for a global logistics giant. You’ll run day-to-day air cargo operations, manage a team, and drive performance on things like on-time uplift, dwell time, and exception resolution. Requires 6+ years air freight/warehouse experience with 2+ years supervising; bachelor’s degree preferred. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and generous PTO. No visa sponsorship available.

Employer: R+L Global Logistics

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend operations and customer service while supporting ocean/air import and export shipments. You’ll prepare quotes, handle shipping documents, coordinate with carriers and customs brokers, and track and trace freight. High school diploma or GED required; freight forwarding or logistics experience is a plus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sick time, paid holidays, and access to employee vacation properties.

Employer: Verst Logistics

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Likely full-time, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm shift

Likely full-time, Pay: $19.50 – $20.50/hour + $1 shift differential

Hands-on warehouse role focused on inventory control and storage layout. You’ll move and count product, replenish pick locations, help with WMS item setup, and support layout and process improvements. Needs inventory management experience and comfort using stock picker equipment; must lift up to 50 lbs and work overtime or weekends as needed.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—these logistics roles in Hebron tend to move fast. Click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.