🍽️ Hebron, KY Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hebron’s airport and local spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, steady hours, and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Hebron, KY (CVG Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3.50/hr + tips (average $22–$24/hr)

Perks: Great benefits, paid vacation and sick time, free parking

Work inside airport favorites like Bengals Grill, Regina’s, and Dunkin. You’ll take orders, run the POS, serve food and drinks, and keep the area clean while earning strong tip income.

Employer: Hyde Park Hospitality, LLC

Hyde Park Hospitality, LLC Location: Hebron, KY (CVG Airport – The Club Lounge)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hr + $200 signing bonus

Shifts: 4:30 AM–1 PM, 10 AM–6 PM, 1 PM–9 PM (weekends required)

4:30 AM–1 PM, 10 AM–6 PM, 1 PM–9 PM (weekends required) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, vacation/PTO, commute stipend, employee discounts

Lead a small team (3–5 people per shift) in a premium airport lounge. You’ll handle guest service, basic inventory and paperwork, and jump in with bar, concierge, and customer service duties.

Employer: Frank’s Kitchen

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Not listed (on-site, in-person)

Not listed (on-site, in-person) Pay: $17.00–$24.00/hr

Cook sandwiches, pastas, pizza, and deli items while keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you have a couple years of restaurant experience and want to grow your line-cook skills.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—airport and kitchen roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.