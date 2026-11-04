🚚 Hebron, KY Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hebron’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are some strong picks in supply chain & logistics hiring today.

Employer: DHL Global Forwarding

DHL Global Forwarding Location: Hebron, KY (also open to Atlanta, GA / Phoenix, AZ / remote in U.S.)

(also open to Atlanta, GA / Phoenix, AZ / remote in U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,777.50 – $106,370+ (based on experience)

You’ll be the main point of contact for key customers, making sure service, KPIs, and problem-solving all stay on track. This role is great if you have a business or supply chain background and want to work with a global logistics leader that offers performance incentives, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and solid medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Bodycote

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday–Friday

Bonus: $1,500 sign-on retention bonus

Hands-on role unpacking, staging, moving, and packing customer parts, plus checking paperwork and inspecting parts. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady hours with paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Verst Logistics

Location: Hebron, KY

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

You’ll lead cycle counts, inventory audits, and shipping accuracy, working closely with the customer and helping organize the warehouse. Ideal if you have forklift experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a role with some lead/coordination responsibilities in a busy warehouse setting.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.