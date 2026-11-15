Heber Springs has a steady need for nurses and advanced practice providers, especially in clinic and home health. If you’re licensed in Arkansas and want steady hours or flexible field work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum / Unity Health HomeCare (LHC Group)

Optum / Location: Heber Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,564–$69,846 total annual target pay Hourly: $22.39–$33.58 Per visit: $26.86–$40.30 per visit point



You’ll provide skilled nursing care to patients in their homes, document visits in an EMR, and work closely with a care team. Good fit if you like one-on-one patient time, can work independently, and want a mix of hourly and per-visit pay with full benefits.

Alternate posting of the same role also appears on Indeed: View on Indeed

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Heber Springs Campus Clinic, Heber Springs, AR

Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Clinic-based APRN role providing direct patient care, diagnosing and treating common conditions, and stabilizing emergencies with physician collaboration. Great if you want regular weekday hours in a clinic setting; experience as an ANP is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Save the links and apply when you’re ready.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.