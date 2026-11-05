🚚 Heber Springs Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Shipping Roles Open

Heber Springs has a few solid logistics openings right now, especially if you like organized work and keeping things moving on time.

Employer: Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) Location: Heber Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the Shipping/Receiving department at MEC. You’ll assign work, improve processes, keep shipments and inventory accurate, and train your team on safety and procedures. Good fit if you have inventory/operations know-how and strong supervisory and communication skills.

Employer: National Dentex – NDX Green

Location: Heber Springs, AR (on-site, not remote )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time , 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Monday–Friday

, 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, 401(k) with company contribution, tuition reimbursement

Help manage incoming dental cases: disinfect, enter data, scan paperwork, and prep items for production. No experience is required, and a high school diploma or GED is preferred. Good for someone detail-oriented, comfortable on a computer, and okay with standing, bending, and lifting up to 25 lbs.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.