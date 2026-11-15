Heber has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes. These pups are already past the puppy stage and are ready to settle in as loyal companions.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Paws for Life Utah

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 640-4752

Bowen is an adult Labrador Retriever, a breed known for being friendly, smart, and people-oriented. He’s waiting at Paws for Life Utah for someone who wants a classic Lab buddy to share walks, playtime, and couch time.

👉 Meet Bowen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Paws for Life Utah

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 640-4752

Max is a gentle, affectionate Husky who loves both adventure and quiet time. He enjoys crisp morning walks, exploring the yard, and then curling up for a cozy nap by your side. He’s eager to please and loves ear scratches and calm moments with his person.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Paws for Life Utah

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 640-4752

Sophie is an affectionate, soulful Husky who thrives on companionship. She greets you with a happy tail wag, loves pets and belly rubs, and enjoys trotting along on walks. Her warm, gentle personality wins over everyone she meets.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Heber, UT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Paws for Life Utah or calling (435) 640-4752 to learn more about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.