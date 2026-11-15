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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Heber
Heber has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes. These pups are already past the puppy stage and are ready to settle in as loyal companions.
Bowen
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Paws for Life Utah
- Location: Heber, UT
- Contact: (435) 640-4752
Bowen is an adult Labrador Retriever, a breed known for being friendly, smart, and people-oriented. He’s waiting at Paws for Life Utah for someone who wants a classic Lab buddy to share walks, playtime, and couch time.
👉 Meet Bowen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Max
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Paws for Life Utah
- Location: Heber, UT
- Contact: (435) 640-4752
Max is a gentle, affectionate Husky who loves both adventure and quiet time. He enjoys crisp morning walks, exploring the yard, and then curling up for a cozy nap by your side. He’s eager to please and loves ear scratches and calm moments with his person.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sophie
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Paws for Life Utah
- Location: Heber, UT
- Contact: (435) 640-4752
Sophie is an affectionate, soulful Husky who thrives on companionship. She greets you with a happy tail wag, loves pets and belly rubs, and enjoys trotting along on walks. Her warm, gentle personality wins over everyone she meets.
👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Heber, UT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Paws for Life Utah or calling (435) 640-4752 to learn more about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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