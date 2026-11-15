Heber has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Paws for Life Utah

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 640-4752

Luna is a young medium-haired kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up. Kittens like Luna do best with time to play, explore, and bond with their people.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Paws for Life Utah

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 640-4752

Scarlett is a tiny shorthair kitten who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. She’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Paws for Life Utah

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 640-4752

Sissie is another sweet baby shorthair hoping for a forever home. Like most kittens, she’ll thrive with toys, climbing spots, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Sissie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Heber Valley Animal Services

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 654-5727 ext.4

Griffin is a young male kitten waiting at the shelter for someone to take him home. He’ll need a safe indoor space, regular vet care, and a family willing to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Griffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Heber Valley Animal Services

Location: Heber, UT

Heber, UT Contact: (435) 654-5727 ext.4

Callie is a baby shorthair kitten looking for a caring home. She’ll do best with people who can give her time, attention, and gentle socialization.

👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call the listed shelter to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter status, then set up a time to visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Heber can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.