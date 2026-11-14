Heber City’s retail scene is growing, with both national chains and niche grocers hiring. If you like helping customers and want steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Heber City, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Flexible 4-hour shifts, no nights, and the chance to bump up to 40 hours during the first and last week of the month. You get full benefits at 20+ hours/week (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO) plus mileage reimbursement when you travel between properties.

Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Location: Heber City, UT

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Salary: $62,000/year

Second-in-command at a natural foods grocery, leading the team, keeping the store running smoothly, and driving sales. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, paid nutrition education, store discount, and more) plus room to grow your retail management career.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.