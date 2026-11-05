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🛒 Heber City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Heber City has a nice mix of hospital and grocery roles right now. Good options if you like helping people and want steady, local work.
Customer Service Representative – Patient Registration (Part Time/PRN)
- Employer: R1 RCM (at Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital)
- Location: Heber City, UT
- Type: Part-time, PRN/on-call
- Pay: $16.00 – $21.10 per hour
Help patients check in at the hospital, answer questions, and enter their info into the system. No healthcare experience needed, just strong customer service, comfort with computers, and being kind to people who may be stressed or sick.
Grocery / Frozen Clerk – Heber
- Employer: Lee's Market Place
- Location: Heber City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in the grocery and frozen sections, likely stocking shelves, rotating product, and helping shoppers find what they need. A good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want a flexible, local retail job.
Floral Clerk – Heber
- Employer: Lee's Market Place
- Location: Heber City, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help in the floral department with flowers and arrangements, and assist customers picking out gifts and bouquets. Nice option if you enjoy creative work, customer service, and a smaller, friendly department vibe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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