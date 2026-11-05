The Place Where a Candidate Promising to Do Less on Data Centers Actually Won

Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. McCracken County, Kentucky – A rare bright spot for the data center sector quietly occurred in deep red Kentucky in a race defined by what’ll likely be the first project built on federal land.

As I previously reported, a large data center project became the primary point of conflict in the race for McCracken County’s judge-executive. The incumbent Republican Craig Clymer had welcomed the project, and faced a challenge from independent George Bray, mayor of the county’s largest city of Paducah. Bray also supported the data center but said his city, which is adjacent to the project, should’ve received more demarcated benefits. Bray called for a community benefit agreement.

Turns out voters in McCracken County didn’t care enough about this issue to make a change and wanted to keep Clymer in office. He won handily, netting more than 12,000 votes to Bray’s roughly 7,600. It’s one of the few races across the country that went in favor of the candidate promising to do less when it came to data centers.

2. Pulaski County, Arkansas – After a blue wave election in Little Rock, this county government is on a collision course with data center development.

We’ve been covering Pulaski County closely for some time after a civil servant lawyer resigned because of backlash to his warnings against the legality of a one-year moratorium. The county ultimately enacted new rules requiring developers to seek conditional use permits as well as abide by new energy, power and transmission rules.

Last week, the developers of an AVAIO data center in the county affected by these rules sued the county’s quorum court — their main county-level legislative body — in federal court, accusing them of following the whims of candidates for the quorum court who campaigned on and supported data center opposition. On Election Day, the principal candidate AVAIO’s developer pointed at in their lawsuit, Wendell Griffen, won his race along with other Democrats to expand the body to a large Democratic supermajority.

3. Lyon County, Kansas – You probably heard about all the communities that voted on data center ballot initiatives during the midterms, but did you know at least one also restricted battery storage?

The city of Emporia, Kansas, voted to adopt a 10 year moratorium on “high-impact” data centers on Tuesday at the ballot box — and in a separate vote also adopted a similar moratorium on Tier 2 and Tier 3 battery storage systems. The questions appeared one after another on the ballot.

These votes appear to have been spurred by reports of plans for a “large scale digital infrastructure campus” that were apparently submitted to the county commission. After residents got enough petition signatures to ask the commission for consideration of a moratorium, the panel instead opted to put the question to a city vote. And now they have their very clear answer.

The funny thing is, the city of Emporia reacted to the news by saying it’s still waiting on a court ruling on whether the votes were even legal, so this is kind of a mess.

4. Central Maryland – Oh, one last piece of non-election news: The conflict over the Piedmont Reliability Project transmission lines is now before the Supreme Court.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative law firm representing landowners opposed to the transmission line, filed a petition to the Supreme Court requesting they consider a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit that PSEG could receive eminent domain authority to access their clients’ properties before Maryland formally granted permission. The law firm announced the petition in a press release Thursday that said it was representing these landowners at no cost.

“The question presented: Whether a preliminary injunction may be used to allow a private party to exercise sovereign eminent domain powers before it has been delegated that authority?” reads the petition for writ of certiorari, the term of legal art for these requests. Taking up this petition will require consent from at least four of the nine justices.

Read more: This Is How You Die of Extreme Heat