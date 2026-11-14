Four lovely cats in Heathsville, VA are hoping for cozy laps and loving homes. All are at the Northumberland County Animal Shelter and are already housebroken.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 7/23/26)

Baby (born 7/23/26) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black with a shiny, elegant coat

with a shiny, elegant coat Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 580-6156

Housebroken: Yes

Yes Notes: Echo is a handsome little black boy who’s ready for a forever family. He has a sister, Whisper, and they’d make a lovely pair if you’re thinking about adopting two kittens.

👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 7/23/26)

Baby (born 7/23/26) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / Tuxedo

Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 580-6156

Housebroken: Yes

Yes Notes: Whisper is a pretty tuxedo girl with a loving heart. She’s hoping for a warm, safe home and would be happy to join her brother Echo if you’d like a bonded pair.

👉 Meet Whisper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born 3/19/26)

Young (born 3/19/26) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black with a sleek coat

with a sleek coat Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 580-6156

Housebroken: Yes

Yes Notes: Cheer is a handsome young black cat whose name says it all—he’s ready to bring happiness to his new family. He has a brother, Fizz, and they’d love to find a home together, but his biggest wish is simply for someone to love him.

👉 Meet Cheer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born 3/19/26)

Young (born 3/19/26) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 580-6156

Housebroken: Yes

Yes Notes: Fizz is another striking black boy who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. He’s proud of his beautiful black coat and is full of love to share. He and his brother Cheer would make a wonderful pair if you’re looking for two companions.

👉 Meet Fizz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Heathsville, VA, please consider visiting Northumberland County Animal Shelter or calling (804) 580-6156 to ask about Echo, Whisper, Cheer, or Fizz. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these sweet cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.