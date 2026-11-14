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🐱 Sweet Heathsville Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Four lovely cats in Heathsville, VA are hoping for cozy laps and loving homes. All are at the Northumberland County Animal Shelter and are already housebroken.
Echo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born 7/23/26)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black with a shiny, elegant coat
- Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 580-6156
- Housebroken: Yes
- Notes: Echo is a handsome little black boy who’s ready for a forever family. He has a sister, Whisper, and they’d make a lovely pair if you’re thinking about adopting two kittens.
👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whisper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born 7/23/26)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 580-6156
- Housebroken: Yes
- Notes: Whisper is a pretty tuxedo girl with a loving heart. She’s hoping for a warm, safe home and would be happy to join her brother Echo if you’d like a bonded pair.
👉 Meet Whisper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (born 3/19/26)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black with a sleek coat
- Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 580-6156
- Housebroken: Yes
- Notes: Cheer is a handsome young black cat whose name says it all—he’s ready to bring happiness to his new family. He has a brother, Fizz, and they’d love to find a home together, but his biggest wish is simply for someone to love him.
👉 Meet Cheer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fizz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (born 3/19/26)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Northumberland County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 580-6156
- Housebroken: Yes
- Notes: Fizz is another striking black boy who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. He’s proud of his beautiful black coat and is full of love to share. He and his brother Cheer would make a wonderful pair if you’re looking for two companions.
👉 Meet Fizz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Heathsville, VA, please consider visiting Northumberland County Animal Shelter or calling (804) 580-6156 to ask about Echo, Whisper, Cheer, or Fizz. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these sweet cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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