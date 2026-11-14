Heath’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with local franchises and hotels looking for steady, long‑term help. Good options here if you like fast pace, clear growth paths, and steady hours.

Employer: Domino’s / Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC

Domino’s / Location: Heath, OH

Salary: $52,000 – $75,000 per year

Type: Full-time, salaried

Run the whole store and grow toward area manager while earning a solid salary. This role is for natural leaders who can handle people, operations, sales, and profits and don’t mind working 5+ days a week, most weekends.

Employer: Domino’s / Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC

Domino’s / Location: Heath, OH

Salary: Not listed (hourly, overtime available)

Not listed (hourly, overtime available) Type: Full-time, hourly with overtime

Great fit if you want to move up fast—they say you can grow to General Manager in about 6 months, even with little experience. You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and must be able to drive during busy delivery times.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Heath, OH

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, on-site

Hands-on role keeping hotel linens clean and ready for guests—washing, drying, folding, and keeping the laundry area organized. Good for someone who likes steady routines, physical work, and a hotel employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.