Heath has a nice mix of steady CDL work and flexible side‑gig driving right now. If you like being on the road, there are several ways to earn here.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Heath, OH

Heath, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: Sign-on bonus up to $7,500 (base pay not listed)

Drive heavy-duty residential trash/recycling trucks on set routes, then haul to disposal or recycling sites. Requires Class A or B CDL with air-brake, age 21+, and 1 year CDL (or military) experience; comes with industry-leading benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/loan help.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Heath, OH

Heath, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: Sign-on bonus up to $7,500 (base pay not listed)

Operate front-load commercial trucks, picking up large waste/recycling containers that can top 1,000 lbs and navigating tight alleys and busy lots. Needs CDL A or B with air-brake, 1+ year CDL experience, clean driving record, and ability to work outdoors and lift up to 50 lbs; includes strong medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and education benefits.

Employer: Flyin Brian Pizza, LLC (Domino’s)

Location: Heath, OH

Heath, OH Type: Part-time (typically 4–6 pm start through peak hours)

(typically through peak hours) Pay: Low average around $18/hr (wage + mileage + tips; varies by hour)

Deliver pizzas using your own car, with tips and mileage paid nightly and flexible shifts during the busiest hours. Must be 18+, have 1 year safe driving history, a reliable insured vehicle, and pass a background check; strong path to move up into management or even franchise ownership.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.