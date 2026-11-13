Heath’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, and Boeing is hiring engineers at several levels. If you’ve got an engineering degree and can meet clearance rules, these are strong, well-paid roles to check out.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Heath, OH

Salary: $91,800–$124,200

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Deadline: Nov. 25, 2026

Work on sustainment engineering for the Minuteman III ICBM guidance system, including schematic design, obsolescence studies, and circuit modeling. Great fit if you have 2+ years experience, a BS in engineering or related field, and want hands-on work with analog/digital circuits and tools like SPICE and Mentor Graphics.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Heath, OH

Salary: $85,000–$115,000

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Deadline: Nov. 24, 2026

Support mechanical design and sustainment for guidance and control systems on major defense programs. Ideal if you have 2+ years experience, a BS in Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace/Aeronautical, or Materials, and are comfortable with CAD tools and mechanical system design.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Heath, OH

Salary: $112,200–$151,800

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Deadline: Nov. 24, 2026

Mid-level role leading more complex electrical sustainment work on Minuteman III guidance systems, from worst-case circuit analysis to electromechanical design. Best for folks with 5+ years experience, strong analog/digital design skills, and interest in long-term sustainment engineering.

All three roles require: U.S. Person status, ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance, no visa sponsorship, and living in the area or relocating at your own cost. Boeing highlights a strong 401(k) with up to 10% match and a student loan match feature.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.