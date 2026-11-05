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Full injury report released for Heat vs. Warriors matchup
By Heat Nation staff,7 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for the Miami Heat’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday despite a right wrist sprain. The NBA’s 4 p.m. ET injury report lists Antetokounmpo as available, giving Miami its star forward for the second night of a back-to-back. Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin are out because of their G League two-way assignments.